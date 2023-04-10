Full-strength Chennaiyin eyes improved show in Super Cup
CHENNAI: After a disappointing Indian Super League 2022-23 season, where it failed to qualify for the play-offs, Chennaiyin FC will eye an improved show in the Super Cup.
The Thomas Brdaric-coached Chennaiyin has been pitted alongside ISL League Shield winner Mumbai City FC, NorthEast United FC and Churchill Brothers FC in Group D and will play all three of its pool matches in Manjeri. CFC will begin its campaign on Tuesday with a clash against fellow ISL club NorthEast, a match in which the former will start as favourite.
With only the top team in each of the four groups progressing to the next round – semi-finals – both sides will look to make a positive start. Speaking on the eve of the match, Brdaric said: “It (the Super Cup) is a new challenge and I am excited for it.”
The German emphasised that his team has fixed its eyes on the top prize. “There is an opportunity to get an AFC Cup slot (Super Cup winner will face Gokulam Kerala FC in a play-off match). Of course, we have to get through the group stage first. We want to show that we have improved since the end of the ISL.”
Brdaric has named a full-strength 28-member squad that includes all six foreigners who represented the club in the ISL Season 9. But, striker Petar Sliskovic will be unavailable for the initial phase after undergoing a surgery recently.
Many eyes will be on creative midfielder Nasser El Khayati, who was a point of positive difference on the pitch whenever he played in the ISL. Having spent a lot of time on the sidelines due to injuries during the top-flight season, El Khayati will be eager to stay on the field for as long as possible and create more impact.
The domestic players too will be keen to impress and guide the team deep into the competition. After facing NorthEast on Tuesday, CFC will take on Churchill Brothers and Mumbai City on April 15 (Saturday) and 19 (Wednesday) respectively.
