Domestic season to begin with Duleep Trophy in June
NEW DELHI: The Duleep Trophy, scheduled to begin on June 28, will mark the beginning of Indian cricket’s 2023-24 domestic season while the flagship Ranji Trophy will commence on January 5 next year.
The Duleep Trophy, which will feature six zonal teams, will be followed by the Deodhar Trophy (July 24 to August 3), Irani Cup (October 1-5), Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (October 16-November 6) and Vijay Hazare Trophy (50-over) (November 23-December 15).
The Ranji Trophy, which will go on for 70 days, will be the last tournament of the men’s senior calendar. Its ‘Elite’ group league matches will be hosted from January 5 to February 19 while the knockout round will run from February 23 to March 14. Each of the four ‘Elite’ groups will be made up of eight teams while the lone ‘Plate’ group will have six teams.
The league matches of the ‘Plate’ group will be held between January 5 and February 5 while the knockout round will be played from February 9 to 22.
Senior women’s season from October 19
The senior women’s season will begin with the national T20 championship, scheduled to be hosted between October 19 and November 9.
While the Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy will be held from November 24 to December 4, the senior women’s One-Day Trophy will be played between January 4 and 26. The senior women’s T20 Trophy and the One-Day Trophy will have five groups – two with eight teams and three with seven teams.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android