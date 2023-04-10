Apollo Tyres wins Thiruvallur DCA Trophy

CHENNAI: Apollo Tyres clinched the Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy for the third consecutive time by edging out Wheels India Ltd by five runs in the 2021-22 final that was hosted recently. Apollo Tyres’ K Mathan, with 19 scalps (including two five-wicket hauls), emerged as the tournament’s best bowler while A Prithvi Raj, with 151 runs (including one century), was the best batter for the winning team. B Mathan Kumar of Wheels India finished as the tournament’s highest scorer with 292 runs (including two centuries).