Apollo Tyres wins Thiruvallur DCA Trophy
CHENNAI: Apollo Tyres clinched the Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy for the third consecutive time by edging out Wheels India Ltd by five runs in the 2021-22 final that was hosted recently. Apollo Tyres’ K Mathan, with 19 scalps (including two five-wicket hauls), emerged as the tournament’s best bowler while A Prithvi Raj, with 151 runs (including one century), was the best batter for the winning team. B Mathan Kumar of Wheels India finished as the tournament’s highest scorer with 292 runs (including two centuries).
BRIEF SCORES: 17th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2021-22: Final: Apollo Tyres 155/6 in 30 overs (S Sreeram 35, S Prakash 34, K Mathan 37) bt Wheels India Ltd 150/8 in 30 overs (D Mahesh 29*). Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23: Fourth Division: Zone A: DRBCCC Hindu College 134 in 26.4 overs (Mohammed Yusuf 3/24) lost to CP RC 138/5 in 17.4 overs (Munuswamy 61*, G Kabilan 4/66)
