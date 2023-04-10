Apollo Tyres
Apollo TyresFile
Sports

Apollo Tyres wins Thiruvallur DCA Trophy

Apollo Tyres’ K Mathan, with 19 scalps (including two five-wicket hauls), emerged as the tournament’s best bowler while A Prithvi Raj, with 151 runs (including one century), was the best batter for the winning team.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Apollo Tyres clinched the Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy for the third consecutive time by edging out Wheels India Ltd by five runs in the 2021-22 final that was hosted recently. Apollo Tyres’ K Mathan, with 19 scalps (including two five-wicket hauls), emerged as the tournament’s best bowler while A Prithvi Raj, with 151 runs (including one century), was the best batter for the winning team. B Mathan Kumar of Wheels India finished as the tournament’s highest scorer with 292 runs (including two centuries).

BRIEF SCORES: 17th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy 2021-22: Final: Apollo Tyres 155/6 in 30 overs (S Sreeram 35, S Prakash 34, K Mathan 37) bt Wheels India Ltd 150/8 in 30 overs (D Mahesh 29*). Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23: Fourth Division: Zone A: DRBCCC Hindu College 134 in 26.4 overs (Mohammed Yusuf 3/24) lost to CP RC 138/5 in 17.4 overs (Munuswamy 61*, G Kabilan 4/66)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Apollo Tyres
DCA Trophy
Thiruvallur
Thiruvallur DCA League Championship
Thiruvallur DCA Trophy
Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in