Pujara says hard work is paying off

HOVE: Senior India Test batter Cheteshwar Pujara is excited to be back among runs with a century in his county season-opener for Sussex and said things that he’s been working on are “paying off ”.

By his standards, the India No. 3 had a lacklustre outing against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, scoring just one half-century in four Tests.

“Things which I’ve been working on are iaying off,” Pujara said after his 163-ball 115, his sixth hundred for Sussex.

“As a batter, when you start well, you feel confident. I hope to carry on from here and keep scoring runs throughout the season,” said Pujara, a vital cog in India’s Test batting line-up.

Away from the IPL limelight, Pujara is back at the English county which will serve as his preparation for the marquee World Test Championship final against Australia in two month’s time.

Sussex made 335 in the first innings to cut the deficit to 41 runs.

“It was an important knock for the team as well. We could still have batted a bit better, but we are still not too far behind,” he said.