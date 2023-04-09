"Good to see CSK win", Raina after Chennai's win against MI

CSK cantered home by seven wickets against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match played on Saturday. With the all-round performance of Chennai's bowlers and batters, they won with ease against five-time champions Mumbai by 7 wickets. Despite playing in Mumbai's home condition, "yelloves" were in a large number to support their team.

Ajinkya Rahane displayed explosive batting hitting Mumbai's bowler for long runs. Rahane's contribution in the last match was similar to what Raina used to play in CSK.

Raina also appreciated the efforts of Ravindra Jadeja who has been consistent in fielding. Former Cricketer said, "Good to see Ajinkya Rahane scoring 50, as well as Ravindra Jadeja, what a catch he took."

Raina and Dhoni were an iconic duo in CSK's golden history and Raina seemed excited about Dhoni's recent performance in the death overs.

"I think, the all-over performance of CSK has been spot on. And with Dhoni Bhai sixes, it is going on really well. All the best whistle podu!" added Raina.

Chennai will play its next match of the IPL 2023 against Rajasthan Royals at their home venue MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Both the teams would be boosted upcoming after wins at their respective games. CSK has jumped to fourth position in the points table with two wins and a loss and four points. Whereas, RR is at the top of the table with two wins in three matches, a loss and four points.