IPL 2023: MI scores 157/8 against CSK

MUMBAI: Mumbai Indians scored 157 for eight against Chennai Super Kings in their Indian Premier League match here on Saturday.

Sent into bat, MI were off to a decent start before skipper Rohit Sharma (21) was bowled by Tushar Deshpande.

The five-time winners then lost three wickets in quick succession and were in a spot of bother at 73 for four in the ninth over. Ishan Kishan was top scorer with 32.

Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja returned excellent figures of 3/20 from his full quota of four overs, while his left-arm spin bowling colleague Mitchell Santner picked up 2/28.

Brief scores:

Mumbai Indians: 157/8 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 32; Ravindra Jadeja 3/20).