WGM Humpy set to miss Asian Games

NEW DELHI: Two-time Asian Games gold medallist and Woman Grandmaster Koneru Humpy could give the continental multi-discipline event later this year a miss since it will be held in China, the country where the deadly COVID-19 reportedly originated. Asked about her expectations for the Asian Games, where chess is set to return after 13 years, Humpy said: “Well, I am not sure about my participation because it is being held in China.” China was originally scheduled to host the Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2022, but postponed the quadrennial showpiece event by a year because of the pandemic.