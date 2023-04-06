Dhoni gets MCC life membership

The membership is also given to those individuals who have made an ‘exceptional contribution’ to the club or the sport. “Five Indian players have been recognised with Honorary Life Membership. Jhulan Goswami, who bowed out from internationals in the England v India Women’s One-Day International at Lord’s last year, is the leading wicket-taker in women’s ODIs whilst Mithali Raj heads the run-scoring list with 7,805 in 211 innings,” said the MCC on its website.