Santner attends one-year celebration of Super Kings Academy
CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Mitchell Santner attended a special celebration to mark the one-year anniversary of the Super Kings Academy in Chennai. New Zealand’s Santner interacted with the students and also unveiled the Super Kings Academy honours board to felicitate the achievers from the academy.
Sridharan Sharath, former Tamil Nadu player and member of the current BCCI men’s senior selection committee, was the guest of honour and distributed certificates to the students. The summer camp at the Chennai academy will start on Thursday (April 6). Registrations are now open for the same. For more details, those interested can visit www.superkingsacademy.com
At the event, the 31-year-old Santner, who joined Super Kings in 2019, spoke about the facilities at the academy and also imparted some advice for young spinners.
Excerpts
On the facilities at Super Kings Academy: It is a great set-up, and the work everyone does here is exceptional. It is nice to see so many grass wickets out there for players at such a young age. I guess in New Zealand it can be challenging to find grass wickets. You guys are very lucky to train with some great facilities and some great coaches.
On his advice to spinners: When you are young, just keep trying to spin the ball. I think you can work on accuracy as you get older but the key is to really try to spin the ball. It will be your point of difference moving forward. I think we see in T20 cricket where change of pace and length is very important but you have to spin the ball.
