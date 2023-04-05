Sports

PBKS score 197 vs Royals, riding on fifties from Dhawan & Prabhsimran

For Royals, Jason Holder was most successful bowler with figures of 2/29 in four overs.
GUWAHATI: Skipper Shikhar Dhawan smashed an unbeaten 86 off 56 balls while young Prabhsimran Singh carted the Rajasthan Royals bowling attack to score 60 off 34 balls as Punjab Kings managed a commendable 197 for 4 in an IPL match, here on Wednesday.

Brief Scores: Punjab Kings 197 for 4 in 20 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 86 not out off 56 balls, Prabhsimran Singh 60 off 34 balls, Jason Holder 2/29) vs Rajasthan Royals.

