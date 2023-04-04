IPL 2023: Warner & Axar steer DC to 162 against GT

NEW DELHI: David Warner and Axar Patel's 30s steered the Delhi Capitals to 162 for the loss of 8 wickets against Gujarat Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) here on Tuesday.

Warner, Sarfaraz Khan and Axar Patel chipped in with their valuable 30s, however, Rashid Khan and Mohammed Shami shared six wickets between them restricting the run-getters to single digits.

The Gujarat Titans need to score 163 in their 20 over quota.