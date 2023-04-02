Indian cricket fraternity reminisces on 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup triumph

"12 years ago, the moment of a lifetime, the time of our lives, what we played for bore fruit. #WorldCup winners - Team India," tweeted Sehwag. Sehwag scored 380 runs in eight innings at an average of 47.50. He also scored one ton and a fifty, with the best score of 175.

India defeated Sri Lanka in the final by six wickets in the summit clash at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. After batting first, Sri Lanka posted 274/6 in their 50 overs. An unbeaten century from Mahela Jayawardene (103*) and knocks from skipper Kumar Sangakkara (48), Nuwan Kulasekara (32) and Thisara Perera (22*) powered Lanka to a competitive total.

Yuvraj Singh and Zaheer Khan took two wickets each and Harbhajan Singh took one wicket. Chasing 275, India lost Sehwag (0) and Tendulkar (18) early. But an 83-run stand between Gautam Gambhir and Virat Kohli (35) revived India's chances.

Gambhir went on to score 97 in 122 balls and had a 109-run stand for the fourth wicket with skipper MS Dhoni, who ended at an unbeaten 91* off 79 balls. Dhoni and Yuvraj (21*) had an unbeaten 54-run stand for the fifth wicket that guided Team India to their first World Cup title in 28 years.

Notably, India will be hosting the Cricket World Cup 2023 in its entirety, for the first time ever.

ICC on Sunday unveiled the logo of the upcoming 2023 World Cup on the same day the Indian team led by MS Dhoni stood victorious over Sri Lanka to lift the ICC trophy in 2011.

Six months out from the flagship men's ODI event, the Cricket World Cup has been developed with the 'Navarasa', nine emotions the game's audiences experience during the high-stakes action.

A term in Indian theatre, the 'Navarasa' has been reimagined in a cricketing context, using symbols and colour to depict the emotions fans feel while living the drama and excitement of a World Cup match: joy, power, anguish, respect, pride, bravery, glory, wonder and passion, feelings which represent the reactions that a Cricket World Cup evokes.

No doubt about to experience a wave of different feelings in the build-up to the tournament, India captain Rohit Sharma says his side will channel the excitement and expectation as the prepare for their home stand.

"With six months to go until the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the excitement is really starting to build. Playing a World Cup on home soil is every player's dream, even more so as captain and I can't wait for it to start.

The Men's Cricket World Cup is a very special event for everyone involved in cricket and we will be doing everything over the next few months to prepare as best we can to give us the greatest chance to lift the trophy," Sharma said as quoted by ICC.

For BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, marking the 2011 victory is important for acknowledging its "long-lasting impact" on the country, though hopes new memories are forged in this year's event.

"The BCCI is looking forward to hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 and creating a memorable event for fans both in India and around the world.

We cannot wait until October to see world-class cricket on show in the pinnacle event of the one-day game and for India to host an incredible spectacle," said Shah.