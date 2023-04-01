Sports

World Boxing Championship: Nikhat reaches Hyd after bagging gold

Nikhat Zareen received warm welcome as she arrived at Hyderabad
CHENNAI: After achieving a remarkable feat by winning the Women's World Boxing Championships title for the second time in a row, held in Delhi in the 50kg flyweight final, ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen was received at Hyderabad with a warm welcome.

"I feel happy that I could win the Gold medal for my country for the second time in World Championship. It was a new experience, playing in the new weight category. Now, I have been selected for the Asian games & will be preparing for that," she told to News Agency ANI.

Furthermore, Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and the seasoned Saweety Boora (81kg) etched their names in Indian boxing history as they were crowned world champions after notching contrasting wins at the marquee tournament.

