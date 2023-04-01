World Boxing Championship: Nikhat reaches Hyd after bagging gold

CHENNAI: After achieving a remarkable feat by winning the Women's World Boxing Championships title for the second time in a row, held in Delhi in the 50kg flyweight final, ace Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen was received at Hyderabad with a warm welcome.

"I feel happy that I could win the Gold medal for my country for the second time in World Championship. It was a new experience, playing in the new weight category. Now, I have been selected for the Asian games & will be preparing for that," she told to News Agency ANI.