IPL 2023 Opening ceremony: Rashmika performs for 'Nattu Nattu'

CHENNAI: The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kickstarted with grand celebrations at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Actresses Rashmika Mandanna, and Tamannah Bhatia will headline the event today.

As part of the ceremony, close to 1500 drones will be involved for a unique show to showcase designs, including the IPL trophy.

The maiden match will begin with a blockbuster clash of star-studded defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings at 7.30 pm.

Bollywood singer Arijit Singh is performing at the venue with Irfan Pathan along with Ravi Shastri on the ground.