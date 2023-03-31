Delhi Capitals announce Abishek Porel as replacement for Rishabh Pant

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Capitals announced Bengal wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel as a replacement for Rishabh Pant for the Indian Premier League 2023.

The 20-year-old Porel has played 16 first-class, three List A and three T20s in his career so far. He has 695 runs to his name, at an average of 30.21, and has effected 58 catches and 8 stumpings in first-class cricket. Porel also notched half-centuries in the semi-final and final of the Ranji Trophy earlier this year.

In Pant's absence, Delhi Capitals named David Warner as their captain for this season of the League. Warner steps in as skipper for Rishabh Pant, currently undergoing rehab and recovery.

Meanwhile, all-rounder, Axar Patel has been named the team's Vice Captain. The franchise also announced former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the franchise's Director of Cricket. Ganguly has been associated with Delhi Capitals in the past too, in the role of mentor, during the 2019 season.

The Delhi Capitals will be up against Lucknow Super Giants in their first game of IPL 2023 on Saturday.

Delhi Capitals squad strength: 25 players (Overseas 8) Players bought: Ishant Sharma (INR 50 lakh), Phil Salt (INR 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (INR 5.5 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 2.4 crore), Rilee Rossouw (INR 4.60 crore).

Players retained - Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.