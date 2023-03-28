Karthikeyan, Ganesh send Mar Gregorios into inter-collegiate tourney final

CHENNAI: N Karthikeyan (4/29) and U Ganesh Karthikeyan (51 not out off 37 balls, 6 fours) starred with ball and bat respectively as Mar Gregorios College defeated LNG (Ponneri) by 34 runs in the Thiruvallur DCA-MAGNA inter-collegiate knockout tournament semi-final match. In the title decider, Mar Gregorios will meet SRIHER, which got the better of DRBCCC Hindu College by 27 runs in the other last-four match. Magna Arts and Science College chairman J Devados Nayagam will grace the final at the Magna ‘A’ Ground and distribute the prizes post the summit contest.

BRIEF SCORES: Semi-finals: Mar Gregorios 163/4 in 20 overs (A Mohammed Zabiullah 26, U Ganesh Karthikeyan 51*, KD Dinesh Antony 32*) bt LNG (Ponneri) 129/7 in 20 overs (R Sathish 45*, N Karthikeyan 4/29); SRIHER 130/9 in 20 overs (S Sriccharan 27, M Mani Bharathi 32, V Kalaiarasan 3/15) bt DRBCCC Hindu 103/9 in 20 overs (V Kalaiarasan 27, S Anirudh 28, UR Hari Kirthen 3/9)