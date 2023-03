CHENNAI: D Alexander David Raj’s match-winning spell of five for 26 helped Wheels India to beat Samsung India by eight wickets in the semi-finals of the 17th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy. After bowling out Samsung India for 95, Wheels India scored 99 for two with batter K Padmanaban remaining unbeaten on 57. Wheels India will take on Apollo Tyres, which beat Lucas TVS by 83 runs in the second semi-final, in the final. Elsewhere, in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship, Parthasarathy MCC defeated United CC by 24 runs with leg-spinner S Judian Benhur scalping five wickets for 33 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: III Division ‘A’ Zone: Parthasarathy MCC 162/7 in 30 overs (S Judian Benhur 58, M Thiagarajan 45, B Magesh 3/31) bt United CC 138 in 27.2 overs (A Thameem Ansari 58, R Vijay Chakaravarti 33*, S Judian Benhur 5/33, V Ajay 3/19) 17th Lucas TVS-Thiruvallur DCA Trophy: (Semi Finals): Samsung India 95 in 26.2 overs (G Ganesh Moorthy 34, J Sathish 3/24, D Alexander David Raj 5/26) lost to Wheels India 99/2 in 12 overs (R Goutham 26, K Padmanaban 57*); Apollo Tyres 169 in 30 overs (G Dilip 76, G Praveen 3/36, D Balaji 3/37) bt Lucas TVS 86 in 19.2 overs (A Prithvi Raj 3/32).