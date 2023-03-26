CSK team
CSK team
Sports

CSK home matches ticket sale from tomorrow

Tickets can be purchased online via PAYTM and www.insider.in while offline tickets can be bought at the Chepauk Stadium counters.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The online and counter ticket sale for the Chennai Super Kings team’s Indian Premier League 2023 home matches – which will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here – will begin on Monday (March 27).

Tickets can be purchased online via PAYTM and www.insider.in while offline tickets can be bought at the Chepauk Stadium counters.

TICKET DETAILS: C/D/E Lower – Rs 1,500 (only counter); D/E Upper – Rs 3,000 (only online); I/J/K Lower – Rs 2,500 (both online and counter); I/J/K Upper – Rs 2,000 (both online and counter)

Former joint secy Nandakumar dies

Former Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) joint secretary G Nandakumar passed away on Saturday.

Nandakumar was a senior Member Club secretary and served in various committees of the Association.

The TNCA, via a media release, offered its deepest condolences to the family members of the departed soul.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

MA Chidambaram Stadium
CSK
Indian Premier League
Chennai Super Kings
TNCA
Joint Secretary
ticket sale
Indian Premier League 2023
CSK home matches ticket sale
Former joint secy Nandakumar
G Nandakumar

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in