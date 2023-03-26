CSK home matches ticket sale from tomorrow
CHENNAI: The online and counter ticket sale for the Chennai Super Kings team’s Indian Premier League 2023 home matches – which will be held at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here – will begin on Monday (March 27).
Tickets can be purchased online via PAYTM and www.insider.in while offline tickets can be bought at the Chepauk Stadium counters.
TICKET DETAILS: C/D/E Lower – Rs 1,500 (only counter); D/E Upper – Rs 3,000 (only online); I/J/K Lower – Rs 2,500 (both online and counter); I/J/K Upper – Rs 2,000 (both online and counter)
Former joint secy Nandakumar dies
Former Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) joint secretary G Nandakumar passed away on Saturday.
Nandakumar was a senior Member Club secretary and served in various committees of the Association.
The TNCA, via a media release, offered its deepest condolences to the family members of the departed soul.
