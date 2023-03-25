Ronaldo, Kane break records in wins for Portugal, England

LONDON: It was a record-breaking night for Cristiano Ronaldo and Harry Kane as qualifying for the European Championship in 2024 got under way.

Already the leading scorer in men’s international soccer, the 38-year-old Ronaldo now has more international appearances than any other male player after racking up No. 197 in Portugal’s 4-0 win over Liechtenstein.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United striker marked the occasion by converting a penalty and adding another second-half goal to move onto 120 in international matches.

Kane, meanwhile, became England’s outright leading scorer of all time by netting a first-half penalty in a 2-1 win at Italy.

It lifted Kane to 54 goals for his country, one more than Wayne Rooney.

Qualifying for Euro 2024, which will take place in Germany, started three months after the World Cup finished.

BELATED REVENGE

Call it belated revenge for England. The meeting with Italy in Naples was a repeat of the Euro 2020 final won by the Azzurri at Wembley Stadium.

The teams have met since then — twice, in fact, with Italy gaining a win and a draw in Nations League qualifying last year.

This time, England held on after first-half goals by Declan Rice and Kane, who tucked away a spot kick awarded following a VAR review after it was determined that Italy defender Gio- vanni Di Lorenzo touched the ball with his hand while attempting to prevent Kane from reaching a corner.

Argentina-born forward Mateo Retegui, who has Italian citizenship through his maternal grandmother, pulled a goal back on his debut and England played with 10 men from the 80th after left back Luke Shaw collected two yellow cards in the space of 54 seconds.

North Macedonia beat Malta 2-1 in the other match in Group C, which also contains Ukraine.

EASY FOR PORTUGAL

Roberto Martinez enjoyed a comfortable start to his tenure as Portugal coach after handing Ronaldo a start against Liechtenstein.

The striker was left out of Portugal’s last matches at the World Cup but was selected up front alongside Joao Felix — and repaid the faith shown in him by Martinez, who left his role as Belgium after the tournament in Qatar.

Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva scored before Ronaldo’s double in Lisbon. Also in Group J, Bosnia-Herzegovina beat Iceland 3-0, while Slovakia and Luxembourg drew 0-0.