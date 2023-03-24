HI secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh, third right, receives the award on Thursday.
Hockey India wins ‘Best Organiser’ award

The award was received by HI secretary-general Bhola Nath Singh during the AHF Congress held at Mungyeong in Korea.
NEW DELHI: The Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) on Thursday announced Hockey India (HI) as the winner of the ‘Best Organiser’ award for its successful hosting of the FIH Men’s World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela earlier this year.

While the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar had previously hosted the World Cup in 2018, the newly-constructed Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela caught the imagination of the hockey fraternity for its huge seating capacity.

“We are humbled and grateful for this incredible recognition by the Asian Hockey Federation. A World Cup at home is always special and for Hockey India, our top priority was to ensure everyone who took part in it, be it the participating teams, officials or spectators, had the most memorable experience,” HI president Dilip Tirkey said in a statement.

