Bayern beats Arsenal 1-0 in 1st leg of Women's CL quarters

MUNICH: Bayern Munich beat Arsenal 1-0 in the first leg of the Women's Champions League quarterfinals for a 13th straight win in all competitions.

Lea Schuller's header in the 39th minute at Allianz Arena on Tuesday separates the teams heading into the second leg in London next week.

Caitlin Foord hit the post for Arsenal while teammates Stina Blackstenius and Leah Williamson both had efforts cleared off the line as the English team showed more than enough to suggest a semifinal appearance for the first time since 2013 was realistic.

Roma was playing 2021 champion Barcelona later Tuesday. The first legs of the other two quarterfinals — Lyon vs. Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain vs. Wolfsburg — take place on Wednesday.