Carlos reflects on perfect tournament after winning Indian Wells title

CALIFORNIA : After winning his maiden Indian Wells title, Carlos Alcaraz said the tournament was perfect and it feels amazing to lift the trophy while regaining the World No. 1 rankings.

Alcaraz dominated 6-3, 6-2 final against Daniil Medvedev to claim the maiden Indian Wells title.

"It feels amazing to lift the trophy here, to recover the No. 1 [ranking]. I would say this has been the perfect tournament. It was good for me, [at] this tournament that I really wanted to win, and for me, it's amazing," Carlos Alcaraz in a post-match conference.

In the desert, Alcaraz was unbeatable from beginning to end, but never more so than during the title match. The first Indian Wells champion to accomplish that feat since Roger Federer in 2017 and the first to do so in at least six matches since Rafael Nadal in 2007 was him. He did not drop a set throughout his run.

The 19-year-old had the assurance of someone who has advanced to the final in each of his three 2023 competitions, including his victory in Buenos Aires and eventual victory in Indian Wells. He decisively ended Medvedev's 19-match winning streak thanks to his razor-sharp on-court judgment.

"I have no doubts about my shots. I feel really comfortable on the court. I really trust in every shot that I hit. Of course, that's why I'm playing at a great level because if I miss, I don't mind. I don't care about the miss. I'm just trying to hit 100 percent in every shot and having no doubts about the shot," he said.

In Indian Wells last year, Alcaraz advanced to the semifinals before losing to fellow countryman Nadal in a spectacular three-set match. Alcaraz cited his poise rather than his game when asked how he has progressed since then.

"I think my tennis didn't improve so much since last year. What I improved a lot is to [not] take the pressure, just to play relaxed. That's for me the most important thing. That's why I show a great level, because I feel like I have no pressure. I enjoy. I'm playing relaxed. I would say I improved that a lot, and that's why I'm playing a good level," the 19-year-old.

While Alcaraz made it look easy on the court, he showed his human side by revealing that he did feel nerves.

"I try to show that [I'm relaxed], but honestly, I was nervous. But this is something that I talk [about] with my team, to show the opponent that I'm relaxed, that I'm enjoying the final," he admitted.

"But of course it's normal to have nerves and you have to handle that. All the best players in the world in that moment, they handle the nerves really, really well and play such a great level. That's what I try to do," Alcaraz said.