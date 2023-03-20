WPL: Fifties from Dayalan, Gardner help Gujarat Giants reach 178/6

MUMBAI: Half-centuries from Ashleigh Gardner and Dayalan Hemalatha helped Gujarat Giants reach a challenging 178/6 in their 20 overs in Women's Premier League (WPL) match against UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium here on Monday.

After electing to bat first, Gujarat Giants was off to a solid start. Openers Sophia Dunkley and Laura Wolvaardt rotated the strike well and hit some big shots as well.

Anjali Sarvani produced the breakthrough for UP Warriorz. She dismissed in-form Laura for 17. Laura was looking good after striking a four and two sixes. The batter was late in her attempt to strike the ball and it went through her stumps.

The 41-run stand for the opening wicket was broken and GG was 41/1 in 4.1 overs. In the next over, spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad pushed Gujarat further into trouble, dismissing a dangerous-looking Dunkley for 23, which came off 12 balls.

Anjali did the job as a catcher, taking a good catch at short third man. GG crossed the 50-run mark in 5.4 overs. On the final ball of the over, Gayakwad got her second wicket after Harleen Deol was caught for just four at cover by Simran Shaikh.

At the end of six overs of the powerplay, GG was at 50/3, with Dayalan Hemalatha (5*) unbeaten at the crease. Dayalan was joined by Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner and both started to build a partnership.

GG crossed the 100-run mark in 11.3 overs. Gardner and Dayalan brought up their 50-run stand in 33 balls, with help of a sixer from Gardner.

The 12th over by Sophie Ecclestone gave away 15 runs, including two fours and a six by Gardner and took the score to 105/3 in 12 overs, with Dayalan (35*) and Gardner (25*) unbeaten at the crease.

The duo continued to find boundaries and sixes easily and brought back GG into the game after some early wickets.

At the end of 15 overs, GG was at 129/3, with Dayalan (45*) and Gardner (38*) unbeaten at the crease. Dayalan brought up her half-century in just 30 balls, the knock consisting of five fours and three sixes.

The U-19 T20 WC winner Parshavi Chopra got her first wicket, dismissing Hemalatha for 57 of 33 balls with six fours and three sixes after she was caught by Tahlia McGrath.

GG was 143/4 at this stage and 93-run stand between Gardner and Hemalatha was over. GG crossed the 150-run mark in 16.5 overs. Gardner reached her half-century, her second in the tournament in 35 balls after hitting Deepti Sharma for a four and a six. Parshavi picked her second wicket, dismissing Gardner for 60 of 39 balls.

The innings included six fours and three sixes. Half of the GG line-up was inside the hut for 166 runs in 18.1 overs. Sophie Ecclestone picked up her first wicket, dismissing Ashwani Kumari for just 5. GG was 177/6 in 19.4 overs. GG finished their innings at 178/6, with Sushma Verma (8*) and Kim Garth (1*) unbeaten at the crease.

Parshavi was the pick of the bowlers for GG, taking 2/29 in her four overs, while Rajeshwari also took 2/39 in four overs. Sophie and Anjali also took a wicket each.

Brief Scores: Gujarat Giants: 178/6 (Ashleigh Gardner 60, Dayalan Hemlatha 57, Parshavi Chopra 2/29) vs UP Warriorz.