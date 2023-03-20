Sisanda Magala replaces injured Jamieson in CSK squad

CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings on Sunday announced the signing of South Africa pacer Sisanda Magala as replacement for injured New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for the upcoming Indian Premier League season that will begin on March 31.

Jamieson, who was ruled out of the tournament due to an injury, was bought by CSK at the auction for Rs 1 crore.

His replacement, Magala, has rich experience in the shortest format of the game.

The domestic contingent, including skipper MS Dhoni, has been preparing at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here since the start of the month.