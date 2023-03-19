MS Dhoni is so fit, can play for next 3-4 years: Shane Watson

DOHA: Former Australia batter Shane Watson currently taking part in Legends League Cricket (LLC) in Doha, said that former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni is fit to play for the next 3 to 4 years and is the main reason that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is successful.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been a dasher in front of the stumps and immaculate behind them. Despite announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2020, he enjoys unparalleled popularity.

Dhoni, also known as 'Captain Cool,' has been a member of the CSK team since the first IPL season in 2008 and has led the franchise to four titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021.

Dhoni has also played for the Rising Pune Supergiant from 2016-17. He was even a part of the side which finished as runners-up in 2017 under Steve Smith's captaincy.

"I heard that this is the last IPL of MS Dhoni but I don't think. MS Dhoni can continue to play for the next three to four years. He is still very fit and batting and wicket-keeping really well. His leadership is something that is as good as his game. His fitness and mind-reading of the game make him a good leader. His skills on the ground are awesome. He is one of the main reasons that CSK is successful," Shane Watson told ANI.