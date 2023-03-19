Delhi Capitals unveil jersey for Indian Premier League 2023

The IPL 2023 will kick off from March 31 onwards with a match between defending champions Gujarat Titans and four-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals will kickstart their IPL campaign against Lucknow Super Giants from April 1 onwards. DC will play their first home game against Gujarat Titans on April 4 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

In the previous season, Delhi Capitals had finished in the fifth position in the points table with seven wins and equal number of losses with a total of 14 points.

They narrowly missed out on a playoff spot. Delhi Capitals on Thursday announced David Warner as captain for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Warner steps in as skipper for Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehab and recovery.

Meanwhile, all-rounder Axar Patel was been named the team's Vice Captain. The franchise also announced former India captain Sourav Ganguly as the franchise's Director of Cricket. Ganguly has been associated with Delhi Capitals in the past too, in the role of mentor, during the 2019 season.

This will be the second time Warner leads the Capitals. In his previous stint with the franchise from 2009 and 2013, he led the side in a couple of matches.

The opener was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2014 and in 2016, he led the side to their maiden title. In terms of matches won, Warner is the fifth joint-most successful skipper. He has won 35 out of 69 matches as a captain, lost 32 and tied two matches.

Delhi Capitals squad strength: 25 players (Overseas 8) Players bought: Ishant Sharma (INR 50 lakh), Phil Salt (INR 2 crore), Mukesh Kumar (INR 5.5 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 2.4 crore), Rilee Rossouw (INR 4.60 crore).

Players retained - Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.