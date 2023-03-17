India vs Australia ODI series: Top 5 players to look out for

India will play their first ODI match against Australia on Friday. Some players will be keen to carry their sensational form of Test series in the ODI as well.
There are some players who will mark their return to cricket after being absent for a few months. They will look forward to making a good impression as ICC Word Cup approaches.
On that note here are the Top 5 players to look out for in India vs Australia ODI series.
Stand in captain ready for the challenge
Hardik Pandya will be one of the players to watch out for in the entire series. He played a crucial role in taking Gujarat Giants to IPL glory in the first season. Hardik has featured 71 times in ODI and scored 1518 runs with an average of 33.73. He has also managed to pick up 68 wickets as well.
Young Superstar on the rise
Shubman Gill is one of the brightest talents in the Indian squad right now. He scored a century in the final test match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy. He is enjoying good form and he will try to reflect it in the ODI series as well. He has played 21 ODI matches and scored 1254 runs with a scintillating average of 73.76.
Australia has a gem of their own
Cameroon Green has been the breakout star for Australia. He has been slowly building his place in all three formats of cricket. Green will likely feature for Australia in the ODI series as well. He would be looking to make his place in the World Cup squad as well. He has played 13 matches in ODI and scored 290 runs with an average of 58.00.
The backbone of the Australian team
Marcus Stoinis has been a key player for Australia with both bat and ball. He has been delivering for the Australian team in crucial moments. He could live up to his name in the ODI as well. Stoinis has played 57 ODI matches and scored 1296 runs with an average of 28.80. He has also picked up 37 wickets as well.
Man on a mission
Virat Kohli finally managed to score a century in the Test format. He has found his form back and will also be keen to showcase it in the ODI series. Kohli has played 271 ODI matches for India and scored 12809 runs with an average of 57.7.
