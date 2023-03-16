India U-17 women's national team head coach P.V Priya
PV Priya announces 20-member squad for SAFF U-17 Women's Championship

The tournament will be played in a single game round robin format with five teams participating in it - India, hosts Bangladesh, defending champions Nepal, Bhutan and Russia.
IANS

NEW DELHI: India U-17 women's national team head coach P.V Priya on Thursday announced a 20-member squad that will travel to Dhaka, Bangladesh, for the SAFF U-17 Women's Championship starting on March 20.

The tournament will be held in collaboration with UEFA.

The India U17 team has been in a training camp in Indore, preparing for the tournament, for the past two months. The team played two friendlies against Jordan in February, winning both games in an emphatic fashion (7-0 and 6-0).

India will play the opener against defending champions Nepal on March 20.

Squad:

Goalkeepers: Anisha Oraon, Khushi Kumari, Shreya Sharma Defenders: Heena Khatun, Thoi Thoi Devi Yendrenbam, Juhi Singh, Akhila Rajan, Vikshit Bara, Nishima Kumari, Thoibisana Chanu Toijam Midfielders: Menaka Devi Lourembam, Shilji Shaji, Babita Kumari, Shaulina Dang, Shivani Toppo, Shibani Devi Nongmeikapam, Lalita Boypai, Ribahunshisha Kharshiing Forwards: Pooja, Cindy Remruatpuii Colney Schedule:

March 20: Nepal vs India

March 24: India vs Bangladesh

March 26: India vs Bhutan

March 28: Russia vs India

