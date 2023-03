MUMBAI: India fielding coach T Dilip, on Wednesday, officially confirmed that middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting Friday, due to recurrence of lower-back injury. That Iyer has been ruled out of ODIs, was first reported on March 11. It is learnt that there is almost negligible chance of the stylish Mumbaikar taking any part in cash-rich IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders. Iyer leads KKR in IPL. He is currently back in NCA for extensive rehabilitation but it couldn’t be confirmed whether he would also require surgery like Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna. “Injuries are a part and parcel of the game. We have the best medical facilities and they are well-equipped…

We are in co-ordination (with NCA). Shreyas is ruled out of this series. (We will be able to provide) further updates as and when we know,” said India’s fielding coach T Dilip in his debut press conference.