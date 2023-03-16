Dane van Niekerk announces retirement from international cricket

JOHANNESBURG: Former South Africa captain Dane van Niekerk on Thursday announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket calling curtains on a glorious career.

The 29-year-old played a solitary Test, 107 ODIs and 86 T20Is for the country, making some vital contributions. She picked up one wicket in Tests, 138 scalps in ODIs and 65 in T20Is. She was also a handy contributor with the bat, scoring 22 runs in Tests, 2175 in ODIs and 1877 in the shortest format.

Van Niekerk last represented her country in 2021. The former skipper was a notable omission from their squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. Van Niekerk failed to pass the fitness benchmark set by Cricket South Africa and was left out of the Proteas' 15-player squad for the T20 World Cup at home.

Sune Luus, who had taken over the reins of the Proteas Women's team in van Niekerk's absence, was named the captain, with the Proteas making it to the final.

"It is with great sadness that I announce my retirement from international cricket. It has been my greatest honour to lead and represent my country. I am incredibly blessed to have led the team through its transformative years. There is no doubt that the women's game is in an exciting space and looking forward to seeing this beautiful game that I love to grow," van Niekerk said in In a statement released by Cricket South Africa making her retirement official.

"I look back on my career fondly and have made incredible memories and want to thank Cricket South Africa and all other stakeholders for your support. Often the journey can be lonely, painful, and emotional, but would not change it for anything. I'm grateful for what this game has given me," she added.

She will continue to participate in franchise cricket, where she is currently a member of the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League.