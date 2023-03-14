Sports

Thiruvallur league: Abinandh hits unbeaten ton; Naveen picks up hat-trick

In a Second Division Zone A match, G Naveen Kumar (3/38) picked up a hat-trick to help Classic CC get the better of Aththis CC by 73 runs.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: R Abinandh smashed an unbeaten 101 (83 balls, 7 fours, 4 sixes) as Thiruthani CC defeated Pattabiram CA by four wickets in the TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League Championship 2022-23 Second Division Zone B match. In a Second Division Zone A match, G Naveen Kumar (3/38) picked up a hat-trick to help Classic CC get the better of Aththis CC by 73 runs.

BRIEF SCORES: Second Division: Zone A: Classic CC 211/4 in 30 overs (J Nilesh 71, T Kapil 70) bt Aththis CC 138 in 21.3 overs (R Martin Anburaj 45, AC Kasi Vignesh 4/21, G Naveen Kumar 3/38); Zone B: Pattabiram CA 166/8 in 30 overs (M Vinith Kumar 63, S Vikram 30, V Aiyappan 29) lost to Thiruthani CC 170/6 in 28.3 overs (R Abinandh 101*, S Mohammad Rabik 27)

