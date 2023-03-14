Sports

Kavin, Hari Nishaanth enjoy field day as Grand Slam crushes MCC

Chasing a mammoth 385 for victory, MCC could muster only 242 for eight despite the best efforts of its skipper Tushar Raheja (109 not out off 119 balls, 9 fours, 4 sixes).
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Centurions R Kavin (154 not out off 146 balls, 15 fours, 7 sixes) and C Hari Nishaanth (147 off 100 balls, 15 fours, 7 sixes) put on 248 runs off 208 balls for the first wicket as Grand Slam CC defeated Madras CC by 142 runs in the VAP Trophy (TNCA First Division one-day) Group A match at the Guru Nanak College Ground here on Monday.

Chasing a mammoth 385 for victory, MCC could muster only 242 for eight despite the best efforts of its skipper Tushar Raheja (109 not out off 119 balls, 9 fours, 4 sixes). In the Group B match at the Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground, Nelson SC opener Akash Sumra (136 off 152 balls, 11 fours, 5 sixes) struck a century to guide his team to a 13-run win over India Pistons CC.

Vignesh S Iyer (111 off 126 balls, 8 fours, 3 sixes) and M Affan Khader (100 not out off 125 balls, 9 fours) hit tons for Alwarpet CC and MRC ‘A’ respectively while Jolly Rovers CC opener R Ram Arvindh (102 off 140 balls, 12 fours) and Sea Hawks CC medium pacer G Kishoor (5/41) also impressed on the day.

BRIEF SCORES: Group A: At IIT-M Chemplast Ground: UFCC (T Nagar) 255 in 48.5 overs (R Vivek 82, Sonu Yadav 4/34) lost to Jolly Rovers CC 257/6 in 48.4 overs (R Ram Arvindh 102, Baba Aparajith 42, Sonu Yadav 45). Points: Rovers 4(16); UFCC 0(0). At Guru Nanak College Ground: Grand Slam CC 384/4 in 50 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 147, R Kavin 154*, L Suryapprakash 56, SS Pratham 3/56) bt Madras CC 242/8 in 50 overs (Tushar Raheja 109*, L Suryapprakash 3/41). Points: Grand Slam 4(12); MCC 0(4).At SRMC (Turf) Ground: Swaraj CC 256/9 in 50 overs (S Aravind 47, S Sujay 89, G Kishoor 5/41) bt Sea Hawks CC 105 in 27.2 overs (J Rejin 4/31, P Vidyuth 3/28). Points: Swaraj 4(8); Hawks 0(8). Group B: At Pachaiyappas College Ground: Vijay CC 252 in 48.3 overs (V Ganga Sridhar Raju 43, Narayan Jagadeesan 62, Dhruv Patel 3/24) lost to Globe Trotters SC 256/7 in 49.5 overs (Washington Sundar 71, Dhruv Patel 52*, Varun Chakravarthy 3/55). Points: Trotters 4(16); Vijay 0(12).At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: Nelson SC 282/7 in 50 overs (Akash Sumra 136, Ashwin Venkataraman 78) bt India Pistons CC 269 in 49.3 overs (GK Shyam 49, S Guru Raghavendran 70, K Deeban Lingesh 66, S Boopalan 3/46). Points: Nelson 4(4); Pistons 0(4).At SSN College Ground: Alwarpet CC 296 in 49.4 overs (Vignesh S Iyer 111, S Rithik Easwaran 42, Atheeq ur Rahman 95, K Vignesh 3/44, S Arun 3/41) bt MRC ‘A’ 266 in 45.4 overs (B Anirudh Sitaram 57, M Affan Khader 100*, R Ganesh 3/37). Points: Alwarpet 4(12); MRC 0(0)

