Bangladesh whitewashes world champion England in T20 series

MIRPUR: Bangladesh whitewashed world champion England in the Twenty20 series by winning the third game by 16 runs in Dhaka on Tuesday. Opener Litton Das hit a career-best 73 (57 balls, 10 fours, 1 six) and No.3 Najmul Hossain Shanto struck an unbeaten 47 (36 balls, 1 four, 2 sixes) for Bangladesh to put up 158 for two on a slow Mirpur pitch. Dawid Malan (53 off 47 balls, 6 fours, 2 sixes) and skipper Jos Buttler (40 off 31 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) had England on track to avoid being swept until their dismissals in consecutive deliveries. In the end, England could manage only 142 for six.

Bangladesh earned its first T20 sweep of a major opposition, while England was swept for only the third time. “We talked about showing character ahead of the series and that is what we showed,” Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan said. “We were put in a tough position but won the game. That is the thing that will give us the confidence as we build a team for the 2024 T20 World Cup.” Left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam (1/17), on debut, struck with his third ball when he removed opener Phil Salt for a duck.

Then, Malan hit a 47-ball 53 and put on a 95-run stand with Buttler, who appeared to be in supreme touch. But Malan edged behind to give pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman (1/14) his 100th T20I wicket, and Mehidy Hasan ran out Buttler with a direct hit from point. England collapsed from there, trying to maintain the asking run rate. “Our fielding was top notch. Those two wickets in two balls changed the match completely,” Shakib said.

Fast bowler Taskin Ahmed took 2/26 to receive ‘Man of the match’ award and, when England needed an unlikely 27 off the last over, Hasan Mahmud conceded just two boundaries. England also bowled superbly at the death, giving away only 27 runs in five overs to Bangladesh, and only one four. But, Bangladesh capitalized on dropped catches to build a competitive total. Litton returned to form and brought up his ninth fifty off 41 balls, then was dropped on 51 by Ben Duckett.

BRIEF SCORES: Bangladesh 158/2 in 20 overs (L Das 73, NH Shanto 47*) bt England 142/6 in 20 overs (D Malan 53, J Buttler 40)