Akash’s six-wicket haul not enough

CHENNAI: M Akash’s (6/15) six-wicket haul went in vain as Siga College of Management and Computer Science lost to Surya GOI by 12 runs in a Villupuram DCA League Third Division match that was hosted recently.

BRIEF SCORES: Third Division: Sachin Brothers CC 90 in 21.1 overs (A Gangadharan 3/14, D Vignesh 3/9) lost to New Star CC 91/6 in 14.3 overs (N Saravanan 33, S Gopalakrishnan 4/18); VRS College of Engineering and Technology 160/5 in 25 overs (D Saravanan 47, A Kumar 28, P Ezhilarasan 3/26) bt Siga College of Management and Computer Science 119 in 19.5 overs (T Thilai Siva Batham 32, P Bhuvana Sandhiran 3/28); Surya GOI 122 in 24.2 overs (P Anish Kumar 32, M Akash 6/15) bt Siga College of Management and Computer Science 110 in 24.1 overs (V Hari Prasanth 31, Vishwa 3/27)