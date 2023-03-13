Sirajudeen propels Valavanur to big win

CHENNAI: T Sirajudeen (123 not out) struck an unbeaten hundred as Valavanur CC defeated Sakthi CC by 117 runs in the Villupuram DCA League First Division match that was held recently.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Valavanur CC 222/4 in 25 overs (K Moorthy 41, T Sirajudeen 123*) bt Sakthi CC 105/7 in 25 overs (A Abudhahir 25, B Kalaiarasan 43). Second Division: SRTCA 232/9 in 25 overs (E Durai Raj 39, V Krishnaraj 32, R Vivekananth 44, K Balaji 34, R Ellaiyappan 29*, MK Stalin 4/36, D Vinoth 3/51) bt SG CC 168/6 in 25 overs (MK Stalin 30, V Harish Kumar 32, G Jayaprakash 43, D Sasikaran 31); Evergreen CC 187/3 in 25 overs (S Gokul 48, P Venkatesan 84) bt Mailam Engineering College 111/8 in 25 overs (V Akash 37, K Sabharivasan 28); Karna CC 133 in 21.1 overs (D Manimaran 31, M Subash Chandra Bose 29, D Mohan Raj 3/32, D Kumar 3/17) lost to New Yg. Ind. CC 136/6 in 21.1 overs (K Kalaimannan 55, D Kumar 26)