Inter-school tourney: Kishore, Lokesh star with bat

CHENNAI: Kishore Suresh smashed 137 (83 balls, 25 fours) while AS Lokesh remained unbeaten on 90 as Bhaktavatchalam Vidyashram thrashed Sri Venkateswara by 255 runs in the first round of the Thiruvallur DCA-Apollo Tyres Under-16 inter-school knockout tournament.

BRIEF SCORES: First round: Sindhi Model 32 in 15.5 overs (G Ruban 3/4, R Aadhil 4/2) lost to CSI Ewart 33/0 in 4.2 overs; St. Joseph (Ambattur) 57 in 14.4 overs (NS Sachin Siva 4/21, R Hema Harish 4/10) lost to Jain Vidyaashram (Puzhal) 60/2 in 8 overs; Bhaktavatchalam Vidyashram 307/2 in 25 overs (Kishore Suresh 137, AS Lokesh 90*) bt Sri Venkateswara 52 in 12.4 overs