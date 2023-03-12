Sports

Summer cricket coaching camp

Boys aged between 6 and 19 are eligible to take part in the camp. Registration forms for enrolling are available at the venue.
Representative image
Representative image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: The Chennai St. Bede’s Sports Foundation (CSSF) will conduct a summer cricket coaching camp at the St. Bede’s Ground from April 1 to May 31. Boys aged between 6 and 19 are eligible to take part in the camp. Registration forms for enrolling are available at the venue. For further details, those interested can contact the following mobile numbers: 9840070486 and 9841227966.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Cricket
CSSF
Summer Cricket Coaching Camp
Chennai St. Bede’s Sports Foundation
St. Bede’s Ground

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in