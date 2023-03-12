CHENNAI: The Chennai St. Bede’s Sports Foundation (CSSF) will conduct a summer cricket coaching camp at the St. Bede’s Ground from April 1 to May 31. Boys aged between 6 and 19 are eligible to take part in the camp. Registration forms for enrolling are available at the venue. For further details, those interested can contact the following mobile numbers: 9840070486 and 9841227966.