Shafali, Kapp fire Delhi to thumping win against Gujarat

NAVI MUMBAI: Shafali Verma’s explosive unbeaten half-century and Marizanne Kapp’s sensational five-wicket haul fired Delhi Capitals to a 10-wicket win against Gujarat Giants in the Women’s Premier League here on Saturday.

Kapp broke the back of Gujarat Giants’ innings with a stunning spell of 4-0-15-5, taking the top four wickets in the line-up as Delhi bowlers produced a clinical display to keep the opponent to a lowly 105 for 9 at the DY Patil Stadium here.

In reply, Shafali came out firing on all cylinders, clobbering 10 fours and five sixes to produce a ruthless knock of 76 not out off 28 balls in the company of captain Meg Lanning (21 not out from 15 balls) as DC completed the chase in a mere 7.1 overs.

Delhi Capitals made its intentions clear right from the word go, with Shafali taking a special liking for the Gujarat bowler Ashleigh Gardner, smacking her for four fours and a six in the fourth over to collect 23 runs.

Shafali continued to attack, this time hitting Tanuja Kanwar for a couple of sixes to help Delhi knock off the majority of its target, with 87 runs coming in the powerplay.

Shafali brought up her second half-century in the WPL, from just 19 balls as the senior pro in Lanning happily chose to take the backseat and enjoy the right-handed batter’s power hitting, which tore apart the Gujarat’s bowling attack.

Earlier, Kapp produced a stunning spell at the top to reduce the Giants to a precarious 33 for 6 after seven overs, a position from which it could never recover.

After Kapp set the tone, the others continued to apply constant pressure on the Gujarat batters.

India’s left-arm spinner Radha Yadav returned with figures of 4-0-19-1, Minnu Mani gave away just 18 runs in her three overs and Australia’s Jess Jonassen conceded 19 runs from her four overs.

BRIEF SCORES: Gujarat Giants 105/9 in 20 overs (M Kapp 5/15, S Pandey 3/26) lost to Delhi Capitals 107/0 in 7.1 overs (S Verma 76*)