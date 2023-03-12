'Prime Volleyball triumph will be a turning point in my career'

CHENNAI: Veteran tactician S Dakshinamoorthy has been coaching for ages, so much so that a student he worked with about two decades ago, R Kamaraj, served as his assistant at the Ahmedabad Defenders franchise for the Prime Volleyball League Season 2.

The 65-year-old Dakshinamoorthy, who took to coaching in the mid-1980s, has shaped the careers of numerous players, including 30+ India internationals (across various age groups). The noted coach recently boosted his already impressive CV by guiding the Defenders team all the way in the second edition of Prime Volleyball.

Days after reaching new heights, Dakshinamoorthy said that the PVL triumph would be a “turning point” in his coaching career. “Prime Volleyball is a top tournament, so I consider winning it a huge achievement. I experienced one of the best moments of my life when I lifted the PVL trophy,” Dakshinamoorthy, whose Ahmedabad side edged out Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-2 in an edge-of-the-seat final in Kochi last Sunday, told DT Next.

“I got the opportunity to coach a team in the League [for the second year in a row] and I made full use of it. After winning the title, I felt that I had accomplished something in volleyball. I come from Thirukattupalli in Thanjavur district. Via my victory, I was able to show that those who come from humble beginnings can achieve big,” added Dakshinamoorthy, who was named the ‘Best coach’ of Prime Volleyball Season 2.

“Winning the PVL is one of the high points of my coaching career. I consider it as a turning point… more opportunities and exposure for not only me but also my players.”