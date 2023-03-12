Coach, Angamuthu lavish praise on Danial

CHENNAI: Ahmedabad Defenders head coach S Dakshinamoorthy and universal R Angamuthu lavished praise on Iranian middle blocker Danial Motazedi, who, according to the duo, massively contributed to the team’s Prime Volleyball League triumph with not only his on-court artistry but also off-field leadership.

The 31-year-old Danial, the senior-most member in Ahmedabad’s 14-man squad, expertly mentored his teammates besides racking up 71 invaluable points – including 13 block points – in his debut Prime Volleyball season. “Danial helped us both on and off the field. He played a huge part in our success,” Dakshinamoorthy told DT Next.

“He was one of the best blockers in the League. He is an outstanding player and is well-experienced. He has played in leagues in other countries. He helped us a lot with his experience. He is also a good motivator; he speaks very well. Being the most experienced player in the team, he motivated the youngsters,” Dakshinamoorthy said of Danial, who enjoyed stints in homeland Iran, Iraq, the UAE and Turkey before making his maiden trip to India.

Angamuthu hailed Danial for his off-court influence, saying that the Iranian ensured the Ahmedabad players were united at all times during the tournament.

“In one of our team meetings, Danial said: ‘Coach can instruct us only when we are off the field. Our captain is A Muthusamy. We will have to follow what Muthusamy says on court. He will only say things that will make our team better. We should just follow our captain. We win together and we lose together.’ He guided all of us with his experience.”

Angamuthu also referred to Danial as a ‘volleyball encyclopedia’. “He gathers so much information, but he does not behave like a man who knows a lot. He told us what to do in each and every situation. Kalla irundha enga team ah sirpam ah aakunaaru (our team was like a stone, he moulded it into a sculpture),” said Angamuthu.