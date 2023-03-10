Bayern sends PSG home, enters last-8

MUNICH: Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting scored against his former club and Serge Gnabry struck late as Bayern Munich defeated Paris Saint Germain 2-0 in the second leg on Wednesday to reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Choupo-Moting, who played for PSG from 2018 to 2020, tapped the ball in from Leon Goretzka’s assist in the 61st minute while substitute Gnabry found the net in the 89th to seal Bayern’s 3-0 aggregate win. The German heavyweight earned a last-eight spot after shutting out PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

“In the first half, we did not do what we had talked about,” Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann said. “There was too much space. But, we defended better in the second half and were dangerous on the ball. In the end, we deserved to win,” added Nagelsmann.

After an in-form Choupo-Moting struck just past the hour-mark for his 17th goal in all competitions this season, Gnabry rounded off a quick break with the second Bayern goal.

Milan edges out Spurs

AC Milan reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in 11 years as a disciplined display earned it a 0-0 draw at Tottenham Hotspur and a 1-0 aggregate victory.

On a freezing night in north London, Milan comfortably protected the slender advantage it had established in the first leg while Tottenham huffed and puffed to little effect.