Thiruvallur DCA trials next month

CHENNAI: The Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) will conduct selection for its women’s, boys under-19, boys under-16, boys under-14 and boys under-12 teams at the Gojan School of Business and Technology in Redhills in April. Residents of the Tiruvallur district are eligible for the trials. The players should also be registered with any of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association/TDCA-affiliated clubs. Application forms will be issued at the TDCA Office in Ambattur from Friday (10 am). The last date for the submission of filled applications is March 31 (8 pm).