Sports

Villupuram league: Neelakandan stars in Friends CC’s victor

S Neelakandan bagged six wickets to help Friends CC defeat SK XI.
S Neelakandan
S Neelakandan
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: S Neelakandan (6/25) bagged six wickets to help Friends CC defeat SK XI by nine wickets in the Villupuram DCA League Championship First Division match held recently.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Sunny Sachin CC 115/5 in 25 overs (B Aravind 30, VS Tamildhasan 25) lost to Ammu CC 119/5 in 15.1 overs (P Ramalingam 33, S Sivaraj 27, J Guru 26*); SK XI 103 in 17.3 overs (S Neelakandan 6/25) lost to Friends CC 107/1 in 12.2 overs (G Srirangan 27, B Raji 34*, P Karthick 37*).

Second Division: United

CC ‘B’ 187/5 in 25 overs (L Azhaguvel 60, M Sathiyanarayanan 38, M Thiruvengadam 36*) bt Mundiyampakkam CC 124/6 in 25 overs (S Durai Kannu 4/16); Mahaveer CA 192/7 in 25 overs (R Santhosh Kumar 55, M Kumaresan 63) bt Power CC 136 in 24.2 overs (R Paranthaman 59, A Anantha Kumaran 4/21, R Ramkumar 3/29)

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Villupuram
Neelakandan
Villupuram league
Friends CC’s victor

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in