Villupuram league: Neelakandan stars in Friends CC’s victor

CHENNAI: S Neelakandan (6/25) bagged six wickets to help Friends CC defeat SK XI by nine wickets in the Villupuram DCA League Championship First Division match held recently.

BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Sunny Sachin CC 115/5 in 25 overs (B Aravind 30, VS Tamildhasan 25) lost to Ammu CC 119/5 in 15.1 overs (P Ramalingam 33, S Sivaraj 27, J Guru 26*); SK XI 103 in 17.3 overs (S Neelakandan 6/25) lost to Friends CC 107/1 in 12.2 overs (G Srirangan 27, B Raji 34*, P Karthick 37*).

Second Division: United

CC ‘B’ 187/5 in 25 overs (L Azhaguvel 60, M Sathiyanarayanan 38, M Thiruvengadam 36*) bt Mundiyampakkam CC 124/6 in 25 overs (S Durai Kannu 4/16); Mahaveer CA 192/7 in 25 overs (R Santhosh Kumar 55, M Kumaresan 63) bt Power CC 136 in 24.2 overs (R Paranthaman 59, A Anantha Kumaran 4/21, R Ramkumar 3/29)