Sachin hits his second century of the match
CHENNAI: UFCC (T Nagar) opening batter B Sachin (100 not out off 120 balls, 13 fours) struck his second century of the match as his team earned five points from the drawn TNCA First Division contest against MRC ‘A’, which ended on Sunday at the Guru Nanak College Ground.
Earlier in the day, skipper and opener NS Chaturved waged a battle for MRC ‘A’ with 134 (222 balls, 19 fours), but it was not enough for his side to secure the first-innings lead. Globe Trotters SC left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram (5/53), Swaraj CC leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin (5/82) and Sea Hawks CC opening batter R Sanjay (102 off 109 balls, 11 fours) also impressed on the day.
BRIEF SCORES: At Guru Nanak College Ground: Swaraj CC 295 & 232/8 decl. in 53.3 overs (R Nilesh Subramanian 40, S Suresh Kumar 48*, Rahil Shah 3/65) drew with Vijay CC 319 in 98.2 overs (Daryl S Ferrario 113, KB Arun Karthick 41, Murugan Ashwin 5/82, P Vidyuth 3/102). Points: Vijay 5(36); Swaraj 1(14).At SSN College Ground: UFCC (T Nagar) 332 & 168/2 in 42.3 overs (B Sachin 100*) drew with MRC ‘A’ 265 in 86.2 overs (NS Chaturved 134, K Mukunth 49, Swapnil Gugale 4/43, P Vignesh 3/88). Points: UFCC 5(24); MRC ‘A’ 1(34).At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: Sea Hawks CC 300 & 188/3 in 50.5 overs (R Sanjay 102, S Swaminathan 52*) drew with India Pistons CC 354 in 109 overs (GK Shyam 53, S Guru Raghavendran 72, Rajat Paliwal 47, S Sharun Kumar 45, K Deeban Lingesh 50, M Silambarasan 4/39, G Kishoor 3/75, S Swaminathan 3/60). Points: Pistons 5(30); Sea Hawks 1(20).At Pachaiyappas College Ground: Alwarpet CC 350 & 102 in 49.4 overs (S Ajith Ram 5/53, S Lakshay Jain 3/12) drew with Globe Trotters SC 246 in 89.1 overs (D Santhosh Kumar 60, S Mohamed Ali 64, Himmat Singh 6/26) & 163/8 in 34 overs (NS Harish 4/70). Points: Alwarpet 5(24); Trotters 1(32)
