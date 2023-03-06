Sachin; Chaturved

Sports

Sachin hits his second century of the match

Earlier in the day, skipper and opener NS Chaturved waged a battle for MRC ‘A’ with 134 (222 balls, 19 fours), but it was not enough for his side to secure the first-innings lead. Globe Trotters SC left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram (5/53), Swaraj CC leg-spinner Murugan Ashwin (5/82) and Sea Hawks CC opening batter R Sanjay (102 off 109 balls, 11 fours) also impressed on the day.