‘Need to be near perfect to beat India at its home’
AHMEDABAD: Australia head coach Andrew McDonald admitted that visiting teams need to play with “near perfection” to challenge India in its own backyard, something his side sought in Indore by “doubling down” on what it had set out to achieve initially.
Hammered by the host in the first two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Australia fought back strongly to win the third match by nine wickets on an Indore pitch that offered vicious turn and variable bounce. “You have almost got to be near perfect against India in India. I think this game (the Indore Test), besides that 6 for 11 [at the end of the Australia first innings], was near perfect,” McDonald was quoted as saying by ‘ESPNcricinfo’.
At the Holkar Stadium, the visitor rode on off-spinner Nathan Lyon’s 11-wicket match haul to humble India and confirm a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. “We had a little bit of luck. Marnus [Labuschagne] getting bowled off a no-ball, how critical was that at that point in time. It allowed a partnership to flourish. We took our opportunities as well.
“Usman’s [Khawaja] flying catch and then Smudge (Smith Smith) winding back the clock with that one (catch) at leg-slip. We came here and doubled down on what we had set out to achieve at the start of the tour,” McDonald said.
According to McDonald, the team’s success in the Indore Test showed that there is a core group of players who are learning what it takes to win in the subcontinent and that it can help the side taste greater victories in the future.
“Everyone’s journey starts at some point in time in the subcontinent. I think there is a core group of players who will come back here more experienced and, in theory, better equipped for the challenges. We are talking about a series here where we have had certain conditions that probably are not relatable to any other subcontinent tour, so it is always a different challenge when you do arrive here,” explained McDonald.
