We were unable to get medical clearance for Dottin: Gujarat Giants

NAVI MUMBAI: Women's Premier League franchise Gujarat Giants on Sunday issued a clarification for all-rounder Deandra Dottin's absence from the squad, saying they couldn't obtain a medical clearance for the West Indian in time for her to play in the inaugural edition of the tournament.

The franchise has included Australian all-rounder Kim Gareth, who was part of the squad that won the T20 World Cup in South Africa, for the inaugural season of the WPL.

Gareth had gone unsold during the WPL auction last month and, though she was in Australia's T20 World Cup squad, she did not play any match.

The franchise had earlier said that Dottin, who was bought in the auction for Rs 60 lakh, was ''recovering from a medical situation''.

But Dottin responded by tweeting that she was fully fit.

''I really appreciate all the messages but truth be told I'm recovering from nothing but the Holy Ghost anointing thank you #GodIsGood #GodIsInControl,'' Dottin tweeted on Saturday.