Tajinderpal Toor, Kishore Jena break meet records on Day-1

VIJAYANAGAR: The Day-1 of the 2nd Indian Open Throws and Jumps Competition saw some scintillating action at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Vijaynagar.

The day was highlighted by star shot-putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor breaking the meet record with a throw of 19.95 meters and claiming the gold in men's shot put.

With this performance, he also qualified for a spot in the Asian Games breaching the 19 metres qualification standard. The new star clinched the silver medal on the circuit Karanveer Singh with a throw of 19.54 metres who also breached the qualification standard set by AFI.

The bronze medal meanwhile, was bagged by Sahib Singh with a throw of 18.77 metres. Speaking after his performance Tajinder said, "This is just the first outdoor competition of the season, I am not that satisfied with my performance. I wanted to clear the 20 metres mark but fell a little short. This year, my goal is to break the National and Asian record."

On the other hand, in the women's shot put, Manpreet Kaur started the season strongly by throwing 16.73 metres to clinch gold and also breaching the Asian Games qualification mark of 16.30 metres.

Abha Khatua clinched silver with a throw of 15.06 metres and the bronze medal went to Kachnar Chaudhary from Rajasthan with a throw of 14.34 metres. Later in the day, the men's javelin grabbed the attention with Kishore Jena from Odisha breaking the meet record previously set by Rohit Yadav, with a 78.93-metre throw.

The silver medal was won by Sarbjeet Singh from Punjab with a throw of 75.63 metres and Abhishek Drall clinched the bronze with his last throw of the day of 73.51 metres.