IPL fever begins: 'Thala' Dhoni returns to Chennai

CHENNAI: Cricket fever would make a return in a few weeks with IPL season 16's lung-opener on March 31. As an exception, Chennai is under the thrall of the sport already as the local team Chennai Super Kings' skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni lands in Chennai.

The world cup-winning captain will start practice session ahead of the T20 tournament. MSD was accorded a rousing welcome at the airport.

Reported to be his last season as a player, Dhoni is keen on making his presence count and end his illustrious IPL career on a high and entertain his Chennai fans.