Tamizhiniyan, Parthipan steal the show
CHENNAI: L Tamizhiniyan (5/13) bagged five wickets as Captain CC defeated United CC ‘A’ by 44 runs in the Villupuram DCA League First Division match that was hosted recently. In another top division contest, centurion A Parthipan (113) guided Valavanur CC to a six-run victory over Friends CC.
BRIEF SCORES: First Division: Valavanur CC 197/6 in 25 overs (A Parthipan 113, A Suseenthiran 35, S Neelakandan 3/29) bt Friends CC 191 in 25 overs (A Raghupathy 26, S Neelakandan 36, A Sathishkumar 3/19, D Slimbarasan 4/24); Sakthi CC 108 in 25 overs (E Vasanthkumar 3/22) lost to Sunny Sachin CC 109/3 in 14.4 overs (E Vasanthkumar 27, T Poovarasan 34); SK XI 132 in 21.4 overs (K Heerachanth 53, S Sadham Hussain 27, R Shanmugam 4/36, J Silambarasan 3/22) bt Vikravandi CC 114/9 in 25 overs (K Thirunavukarasu 32, K Kalainesan 4/14); Captain CC 121/5 in 18 overs (M Arunachalam 32, S Anbalagan 25*) bt United CC ‘A’ 77 in 17.5 overs (L Tamizhiniyan 5/13, J Nazar 3/13).
Third Division: New Star CC 141 in 19.2 overs (R Loganathan 31, S Rajakumar 26) lost to VRS Engg. College 142/4 in 20.4 overs (M Sabaresan 49, P Bhuvanachandran 26, A Kumar 37); Siga Higher Secondary School 77 in 17 overs (V Rajasekaran 31, Prakash 4/18) lost to Sachin Brothers CC 78/1 in 9.2 overs
