Vimal hits triple ton; Saravanan bowls MRC ‘A’ to victory
CHENNAI: Alwarpet CC opener R Vimal Khumar (318 not out off 367 balls, 32 fours, 7 sixes) smashed an unbeaten triple hundred against India Pistons CC on the second day of the TNCA First Division match at the CPT-IP (Turf) Ground here on Monday.
Vimal, who began on his overnight score of 182, became only the seventh batter to score a triple ton in the TNCA First Division while P Shijit Chandran (105 off 107 balls, 12 fours, 2 six) struck a century as Alwarpet declared its first innings at a mammoth 598 for four.
At the SSN College Ground, left-arm spinner P Saravanan (6/27) bagged six wickets in the second innings to help MRC ‘A’ defeat Madras CC by 10 wickets. MCC off-spinner N Sunil Krishna (5/68) scalped five wickets in the first innings, but his performance eventually went in vain.
Globe Trotters SC left-arm spinner S Ajith Ram (6/53), Jolly Rovers CC’s S Mohan Prasath (5/62), Grand Slam CC medium pacer H Trilok Nag (5/97)), Swaraj CC’s Amandeep Khare (103 off 226 balls, 8 fours, 3 sixes) and UFCC (T Nagar) batter Ch. Jitendra Kumar (133 off 173 balls, 17 fours, 2 six) also impressed for their respective teams on the day.
BRIEF SCORES: At Wahe Guru ‘A’ Ground: Nelson SC 308 in 102.2 overs (Akash Sumra 55, Maan K Bafna 55, Ricky Bhui 73, Robin Bist 63, R Sai Kishore 4/96, Bhargav Bhatt 3/84) & 28/1 in 7 overs vs Vijay CC 228 in 62.2 overs (KB Arun Karthick 67, J Kousik 51, Shoaib Mohd. Khan 4/45, Swapnil K Singh 4/64).
At Pachaiyappas College Ground: Jolly Rovers CC 193 & 128/7 in 59 overs (Baba Aparajith 50, S Ajith Ram 6/53) vs Globe Trotters SC 192 in 80.2 overs (S Radhakrishnan 51, S Ganesh 48, S Mohan Prasath 5/62, Jalaj Saxena 4/70).
At SSN College Ground: Madras CC 147 & 76 in 27.4 overs (P Saravanan 6/27) lost to MRC ‘A’ 204 in 46 overs (K Mukunth 51, N Sunil Krishna 5/68, B Aaditya 3/49) & 22/0 in 2.1 overs. Points: MRC ‘A’ 6(33); MCC 0(9).
At Guru Nanak College Ground: Sea Hawks CC 428 in 136.5 overs (R Sanjay 104, U Vishal 68, U Mukilesh 50, N Selvakumaran 40, H Trilok Nag 5/97) vs Grand Slam CC 134/2 in 41 overs (C Hari Nishaanth 73).
At CPT-IP (Turf) Ground: Alwarpet CC 598/4 decl. in 120 overs (R Vimal Khumar 318*, MA Atheeq ur Rahman 68, Vignesh S Iyer 52, P Shijit Chandran 105) vs India Pistons CC 160/3 in 43 overs (M Mithul Raj 65*, Rajat Paliwal 74*).
At SRMC (Turf) Ground: Swaraj CC 372 in 119.5 overs (Amandeep Khare 103, Mandeep Singh 55, Dharmendra Jadeja 4/150, M Raja 3/70) vs UFCC (T Nagar) 230/6 in 59.5 overs (Ch. Jitendra Kumar 133, Swapnil Gugale 66, Murugan Ashwin 4/72)
